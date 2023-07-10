Woman attacked behind church — Bridgewater, NJ police want answers

Woman attacked behind church — Bridgewater, NJ police want answers

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

BRIDGEWATER — Authorities want to know who's responsible for an assault on a woman behind a church over the weekend.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a photo of a potential suspect in the case.

Bridgewater police say that just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, they received a call about a theft in progress behind Blessed Sacrament Church on Washington Valley Road.

Upon arrival, officers met with an adult female who said that she was assaulted by an unknown man while walking the path.

Google Earth
loading...

According to the victim, the perpetrator approached her from behind and placed his hands over her eyes and mouth. Both fell to the ground, and then the man took the victim's phone before fleeing the area.

The victim chased the man after observing him getting into a dark SUV to leave the area, police said.

Detectives located the victim's phone during a search of the area.

According to the victim, the perpetrator, in his 30s or 40s, was wearing a button-down short-sleeve shirt, white t-shirt, shorts, and a hat.

Police do not believe the attack involved any parishioners of the church.

Anyone with information related to the alleged assault is being to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ

How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?
Filed Under: Bridgewater, Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM