Woman attacked behind church — Bridgewater, NJ police want answers

BRIDGEWATER — Authorities want to know who's responsible for an assault on a woman behind a church over the weekend.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a photo of a potential suspect in the case.

Bridgewater police say that just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, they received a call about a theft in progress behind Blessed Sacrament Church on Washington Valley Road.

Upon arrival, officers met with an adult female who said that she was assaulted by an unknown man while walking the path.

According to the victim, the perpetrator approached her from behind and placed his hands over her eyes and mouth. Both fell to the ground, and then the man took the victim's phone before fleeing the area.

The victim chased the man after observing him getting into a dark SUV to leave the area, police said.

Detectives located the victim's phone during a search of the area.

According to the victim, the perpetrator, in his 30s or 40s, was wearing a button-down short-sleeve shirt, white t-shirt, shorts, and a hat.

Police do not believe the attack involved any parishioners of the church.

Anyone with information related to the alleged assault is being to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111.

