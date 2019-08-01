All-Women Lifeguard Tournament in Sandy Hook: 2019 pictures

Competitors hit the beach of Sandy Hook Wednesday for this year's All-Women Lifeguard Tournament in Sandy Hook.

"Top Performer" awards went to Alexandra Sinter of Sea Colony Beach Patrol in Division I and Long Branch’s Isabelle Pabon i Division II, NJ.com reports. Sea Colony also came in first place in Division I, with 142 points. Long Branch had a narrow win over Spring Lake in Division 2, 106 to 104 points.

Thanks to New Jersey photographer John Sannucci for these photos. See his Facebook album for even more from the 34th annual tournament.

All-Women Lifeguard Tournament in Sandy Hook (6)

