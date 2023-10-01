All of South Jersey is ready for another ‘Red October’

Last year, South Jersey Phillies fans finally had something to root for. After a decade straight of missing the playoffs, the Philadelphia Phillies finally made their way back into the postseason.

And they went on one hell of a run too! They seemed to make up for lost time, making it all the way to the World Series where they were defeated by the Houston Astros.

This year the Phillies proved that 2022 wasn’t a one-off season. They’re back in the playoffs as the National League's top wild-card team. They will host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in South Philly for game one of a three-game series.

All the retail stores in South Jersey have their post-season Phillies gear out.

There’s no doubt they’re ready for another season in the playoffs.

It will be a tough task for the Phillies against the Marlins in the Wild Card Series. The teams met 13 times this season with the Marlins winning the season series 7-6.

The Phillies will most certainly have their work cut out for them.

I’ve already got my tickets for game one of the series and am excited for postseason baseball just like the rest of South Jersey.

It will take another miracle run for this Phillies team, but if they proved anything last year it’s that they can do it.

So good luck to the Phillies, all of us in South Jersey will be rooting you on!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

