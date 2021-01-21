All NJ towns need this new app that Asbury Park has (Opinion)

We’ve had to come up with the new and inventive pivots to make life as normal as possible in these amazingly abnormal times. Leave it to Asbury Park to come up with a unique way to be able to connect to its residents during a pandemic. If you’ve ever had to go to your towns borough hall to fill out an application for anything, obtain records, you know what a drag it is to have to go through the government bureaucracy of your town. Especially during the pandemic.

So many things that have to be accomplished in person could easily be done through the miracle of modern technology. That’s why Asbury Park‘s new app is vital for every city to have. Think of it as an online City Hall where questions that are normally asked at the town center could be addressed through an app.

According patch.com, the SDL Citizen platform is a way for residents of Asbury Park to get all the information they need when it comes to reporting problems, renewing business licenses and even applying for dog licenses. Anything that you would normally have to make a visit to Town Hall for can be addressed here on this app.

The app even allows you to search property information or check the status of a permit application. The article also mentions that soon you’ll have the ability to transfer titles, obtain certificates of occupancy or file building permit and zoning applications. Don’t we all need this?

Asbury Park residence can take it vantage of this technology right now by visiting sdlportal.com by going to cityofasburypark.com It’s been said that the pandemic helped us to bring technology to the point where it should have been anyway. This app is just one of those ways that cities should be moving forward even after this is all over.

