Aldi’s, Trader Joe’s to open new stores

The grocery store wars in New Jersey just keep getting hotter. On the heels of Lidl opening new stores, both Trader Joes’ and Aldi are reported to be expanding in the Garden State, as well. The Cherry Hill Courier-Post reports that Trader Joe’s will be opening their new Cherry Hill store on July 30th; it will be the 18th location for the chain in New Jersey. The location of the store is at the site of the old Garden State Racetrack at Haddonfield Road and Garden Park Boulevard; the Zinburger there recently announced that it was one of the restaurants the chain was closing permanently.

Trader Joe’s has over 400 stores nationally, and was recently in the news after announcing it would be changing the name of some of its products like Trader Jose’s and Trader Mings’ to avoid the appearance of racism.

The new Aldi, according to the Asbury Park Press, will be built in Marlboro at Route 9 and Texas Road. The German grocery chain is also in the middle of a push to expand both in New Jersey and nationally; the company recently opened a store in Ramsey and has others planned for Bergenfield, Monmouth Junction, and Totowa. It has opened ten new stores in the Garden State in the past two years as well as retrofitting and expanding other stores.

Aldi now has over 50 stores in New Jersey. Its German competitor, Lidl, now has 10. No opening date for the new Marlboro store has been announced.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.