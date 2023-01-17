Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg.

According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review.

Aldi has been aggressively expanding in New Jersey and throughout the Northeast; it says it is on track to soon become the nation’s third-largest grocery store chain by number of stores. There are 61 Aldis currently in the state, and 2,200 stores nationwide. Worldwide, they have over 10,000 locations.

For those unfamiliar with Aldi, it, like its fellow German grocer, Lidl, is for budget-conscious shoppers. More than 90% of their products are private labels as opposed to name brands; since 2014, they have increased their fresh food offerings by 40%.

According to its website, Aldi’s mission is:

Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands. More than 90% of our store consists of ALDI-exclusive products and 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.

Aldi opened a new store in Brick last month, replacing an older store. In a statement, the company said,

We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers, and decided to move our Brick store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.

