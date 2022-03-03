NJ police need your help for someone who helps them (Opinion)

Since 1994, Alan Picker has been helping police solve crimes through vehicle identification and now various police organizations are asking for your help for Picker, who's been diagnosed with ALS.

Pickett is owner/operator of All-Time Auto Body in Point Pleasant. Alan is a recognized expert in vehicle identification and has been utilized by law enforcement to identify vehicles used in the most serious of crimes.

The New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Point Pleasant Beach and Boro Police Departments, the Bayhead Police Department, and many others have used Al’s skills in vehicle identification numerous times. These tasks are tedious and extremely time-consuming. He has been recognized as an expert witness in vehicle identification and he has done this all voluntarily for no compensation. Alan's tireless efforts have directly resulted in the arrest of numerous criminals.

Alan was recently diagnosed with ALS and a benefit has been put together on March 11 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City in a joint effort by Sarah Beninghof of the NJCSIA (Crime Scene Investigators Association), the Missing in NJ Association, and the Troopers United Foundation.

The purpose is to raise money for both Picker and a fantastic organization called Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) which have helped over 700 people battling ALS over the past 16 years.

Joe Itri, a state trooper himself representing the NJHIA (NJ Homicide Investigators Association) as the past president, lost his father 12 years ago to this deadly disease.

"I’ve known Al for 10 years having been introduced by two mutual friends, Tom Wieczerak and Rob Cecchini," he said. "Al has been a great friend and dedicated to law enforcement over the years. We have counted on him to be an expert witness in vehicle identification and he has testified in homicides to help convict offenders based on his expertise. He has done this all pro bono and never asked for a thing in return. Al credits NY Troopers for helping him survive a truly difficult upbringing and when he came to NJ he befriended Jersey Troopers."

It was Itri who helped put together the event and fundraising.

"When Al was recently diagnosed Rob and Tom reached out to me and let me know what was happening because I had prior experience with ALS with my father who passed in 2010. Al and I have been in touch more frequently since his diagnosis. The number one thing I told him was to get in touch with the Joan Dancy & PALS Association because they are truly angels who helped my mother and father tremendously!"

Alan Picker resides in Point Pleasant with his lovely wife, Michelle, and his two beautiful children, Declan and Charlotte. Whatever you could give to help this man who has given so much as well as his family in this time of crisis would be greatly appreciated.

To donate to help Alan Picker, Joan Dancy and PALS foundation click here.

