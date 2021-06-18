Air show to return to Atlantic City

After getting scrubbed last year by the pandemic, the Atlantic City Airshow is returning this summer. This year’s performance has the theme “A Salute to Those Who Serve,” presented by GEICO on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The 18th Annual event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headline act.

“We are thrilled to host the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow and we are so grateful for our partners and supporters who have returned to help make all the moving parts of this event come together and run smoothly,” said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President, Michael Chait in a news release.

According to the event’s website: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are debuting a new demonstration to the public for the first time in nearly 40 years during their 2021 performance schedule. The new demonstration comes after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled a majority of the 2020 season, giving the team time to enhance their maneuvers. The performance centers around emotion and entertainment, while still showcasing the complexity, challenge and capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the men and women who fly them.

Also appearing will be the F-22 Raptors Demonstration Team, the US Army Parachute Team, and the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team.

The 2021 event is partnering with the New Jersey Hospital Association to welcome and salute the incredible work performed by healthcare workers from across the state in caring for their patients, residents and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the Casino Redevelopment Association estimates that the show produces $45 million in economic activity for the region. For more info, go to here.

