Air Quality Alert – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ weather getting affected by smoke from more Canadian wildfires

The smoke is creating the same type of haze seen around the sun at sunrise and sunset from smoke carries east from the province of Alberta recently.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Parental rights -vs- transgender policy in NJ schools

A judge is ordering the Murphy administration and Hanover Township Schools to find a compromise over parental notification for trans students

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Months after NJ councilwoman was shot dead, suspect is arrested

Investigators used cell tower records to track Rashid Ali Bynum to Virginia.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Rutgers poll: Gov. Phil Murphy's approval rating on the decline

New Jersey residents feel less positive about their governor and the future of their state compared to less than a year ago, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ First exclusively recreational marijuana dispensary opening in NJ

New Jersey's first non-conversion cannabis dispensary exclusively for recreational use opens next month in Woodbury.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Out-of-control teens return to Wildwood, Ocean City

Memorial Day Weekend brought the start of the new summer season to Shore towns and renewed complaints about the behavior of some large groups of young people.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.