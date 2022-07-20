Air conditioning breaks at NJ hospital during heat wave

RED BANK — As temperatures soared into the 90s, a broken air conditioning system forced Riverview Medical Center to move some patients on Wednesday.

"Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Mary Jo Layton said in a statement. "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities."

The hospital has approximately 476 patient beds. Layton did not say how many patients were impacted.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said Wednesday is the third day of an expected eight-day heat wave with temperatures and high humidity combining for a Heat Index of 100-105 degrees.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updated information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

