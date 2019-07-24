AG’s office investigates fatal Asbury Park police shooting

ASBURY PARK — The state Attorney General's office is investigating a police-involved fatal shooting on Tuesday night in front of the Asbury Inn, the first of two shootings within hours of each other.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Seventh Avenue in Asbury Park, two blocks from the boardwalk, according to spokesman Peter Aseltine. That shooting left one person dead. Aseltine did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Asbury Park police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they were called for reports of an "emotionally disturbed person."

Photo journalist Bud McCormick said Seventh Avenue was closed off on Wednesday morning as investigators collected evidence.

The state is investigating the shooting by the officer as a matter of routine. A law enacted in January requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate all deaths involving encounters with police.

The second shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park Police told RLS Metro Breaking News, sending one person to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Seventh Avenue shooting is the third police-involved shooting in New Jersey within a week.

Witney Rivera, 41, was fatally shot in Pemberton Township on Friday night after coming at a police officer with a long scythe.

Police fired at a 17-year-old West Deptford teen on the Walt Whitman Bridge early Monday morning after he charged towards officers while carrying a knife after stealing a school bus.

