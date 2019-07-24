Asbury Park cops kill erratic man who emerged with scissors, officials say

ASBURY PARK — City police shot and killed a 27-year-old boarding house resident who was described as acting erratically and was armed with a pair of scissors.

This was one of two fatal shootings within hours in the shore city.

Officer were called to the Asbury Inn on 7th Avenue about 10:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tried to talk to James Manzo at his doorway but he shut the door, they said. The Attorney General's Office, which is investigating the shooting as a matter of course, said Wednesday that Manzo then emerged armed with the scissors.

One of the officers opened fire and wounded Manzo, who was later pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

In another unrelated incident, a man was shot about 2 a.m. Wednesday on Sewall Avenue. The victim, 32-year-old Jabar Busby, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Officials have not announced any arrests or said what motived the Sewall shooting.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.