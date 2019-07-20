State investigating fatal police shooting in Pemberton

PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A fatal shooting involving a police officer on Friday night is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

State officials said officers struck just a single person. A spokesman for the attorney general did not release other details.

CBS Philly said borough police had reported that at least two people were shot on Kinsley Road. One of the victims drove themselves to a hospital while a second person was taken to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, the report said. It was not clear from information provided by the authorities whether one of these two people was the person shot by police.

Video footage of the scene by 6ABC Action News shows a large police response and many people outside the area of the shooting.

"A recently enacted law requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," according to a statement from the Attorney General's office.

