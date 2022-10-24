Watch this suspicious Jeep canvass a Toms River, NJ neighborhood during the day

A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday.

Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driving slowly through a neighborhood.

Two Black men wearing ski caps and black pants and shirts were inside, according to police.

Attempted car burglary

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a man matching that description getting out of a gray Jeep parked at the curb of a home during daylight hours. A man gets out and ran across the front lawn and then went to the house next door where two vehicles were parked in a driveway.

The vehicle continued into Lakewood before heading north on the Garden State Parkway.

Toms River police did not disclose if any arrests have been made in connection with the earlier break-ins.

Two homes were ransacked and a BMW M8 competition convertible was stolen in two break-ins within an hour of each other in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 18.

In one of the break-ins on Tall Ship Court, a woman woke up to find a man in dark clothing and mask standing over her bed. The burglars ran away.

