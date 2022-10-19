Burglars break into couple of Toms River, NJ homes, steal $100K car

TOMS RIVER — Two homes were ransacked and a BMW M8 competition convertible was stolen in two break-ins within an hour of each other Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Mitch Little said three men wearing hoodies and face masks got into a house on Hickory Street through an unlocked first-floor window around 5:50 a.m. The pair went through several kitchen drawers, took four pairs of keys and drove off in the BMW valued at well over $100,000.

The residents were not home at the time and were alerted by their home security system.

An hour later a resident called police from inside a house 2 miles away on Tall Ship Court when a woman sleeping woke to find a man in dark clothing and mask standing over her bed, according to Little. The burglars fled.

The chief said the thieves gained entry into both homes through unlocked windows.

"We are reminding the public to lock your doors and windows, and never leave your key fobs in your vehicles," Little said.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the burglaries.

