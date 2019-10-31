After owner hit by SUV and hurt, dog leads cops to his home

FAIR LAWN — A man walking his dog was struck by an SUV as they crossed a street in the crosswalk during Wednesday evening, according to police.

Fair Lawn police said the 64-year-old man was hit crossing the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Sunnyside Drive around 6:30 p.m and suffered head and leg injuries.

The man was not carrying any identification, but his American bulldog named Mr. Wrinkles led police to their home five blocks away. allowing officers to inform the family of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 61-year-old Fair Lawn man, stopped and was hospitalized for chest and arm injuries, police said. His 60-year-old female passenger was not injured, according to police.

Police did not release the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The website Petfinder.com describes an American bulldog as a "gentle, affectionate and loving companion, albeit fearless and ready to strike should any intruder cross his path" and a "loyal protector for his human family."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5