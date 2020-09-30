Train wreck. Dumpster fire. Chaos. Many terms are being used to describe Tuesday night’s first presidential debate of 2020 between the two major party nominees. I can’t write anything here you won’t see elsewhere.

Pundits will argue who ‘won’ the debate. The winner of the debate? Alcohol sales. We all need a stiff drink after this collapse. (By the way credit for that joke goes to Dennis & Judi producer Kylie Moore, not me.)

The sad truth is no one won this debate because there was no debate. It was a 90 minute demonstration of just how much America has fallen apart the last few years and what the country, now a battered spouse, has been willing to accept as leadership.

I’m in the same unfortunate position I was four years ago when the lack of two top candidates I could morally choose between led to my voting for an independent; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

So I ordered this political sign which now stands in front of my home. Any functioning adult 2020. What we saw Tuesday night certainly showed we didn’t have one, not even in the moderator.

The other sign I considered buying read Giant Meteor 2020. I’m not quite ready to give up on life itself so I chose a sign the lesser of two evils.

Sound familiar?

