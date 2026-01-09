Here in New Jersey, we know a thing or two about value. With taxes, tolls, energy costs, and insurance bills all climbing seemingly every month, eating out isn’t just a treat anymore — it’s a strategic move. You don’t walk into a diner without thinking, “Can I get a solid meal for under $20 and not feel like I got robbed?” That’s survival here, plain and simple.

Why finding meals under $20 matters in New Jersey right now

So when I saw the EatThis.com survey on the best chain restaurants offering the most food for under $20, I had to dive in — not just because I love a good deal, but because for us Jersey folks, getting a great entree with generous portions without breaking $20 is basically a life skill.

Let’s be honest: in my book, entrees over $25 are expensive, and anything over $30? That’s a luxury you shouldn’t be paying for unless it’s a big occasion. But under $20? That’s where the value lives.

ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Chain restaurants offering the most food for under $20

And the good news? The list from EatThis includes a bunch of places that feel like a win for your wallet:

Chili’s — Known for their 3 for Me deal where you get a drink, a starter, and a main for around $10.99. Solid portions, good selection — perfect for a post-work dinner.

Taco Bell — If you’re looking for quantity, the build-your-own boxes with burritos, sides, and a drink easily keep you under $20, especially tapping into rewards and offers.

Olive Garden — With generous lunch-sized portions and earlier rollout of budget options, it’s a classic for carb lovers and a filling meal that won’t wreck the budget.

Domino’s — Coupons and mix-and-match pizza specials make it easy to stretch a couple pies into leftovers for lunch the next day.

Wendy’s Biggie Bags — A complete meal with a sandwich, nuggets, fries, and drink for under $10? That’s Jersey-level value.

Applebee’s — Their Really BIG Meal Deal gets a solid shout-out for big portions well under $20.

ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

The Texas Roadhouse surprise that Jersey diners keep raving about

But let me tell you what really caught my eye: Texas Roadhouse landed high on this list too. I went once — and honestly, it was one of those meals where you walk out saying, “Yeah, that was worth it.” Great food, friendly vibe, and decent portions for under that $20 mark. Since then I’ve heard nothing but praise — folks raving about the steak, the hot rolls, the service — and I definitely need to make a return trip soon.

Eating well without breaking the bank in the Garden State

Around here, we talk about taxes, tolls and energy bills like it’s a hobby. So when you find a place that delivers good food, solid portions, and real value without dipping into the luxury tier? That’s a win in Jersey. And like I always say — if you can walk out satisfied, full, and still have cash left for a few lottery tickets, you’ve played the system just right.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson





