Adventure Aquarium welcomes a new baby penguin

Prepare for cuteness overload. A new baby penguin has been hatched at Camden’s Adventure Aquarium and she is adorable.

The chick, a blue penguin, does not have a name yet, but is only the third blue penguin born at the aquarium. According to a report on ABC 6 in Philadelphia, the aquarium has been waiting a couple of years for the penguins to reproduce and they finally got their wish.

The aquarium’s Twitter account says that the chance to name the bird will be forthcoming. Blue penguins primarily live on the southern coasts of Australia and New Zealand.