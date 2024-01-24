Adult, dog die in Ewing, NJ house fire
🔥Flames were coming out of the house on Boone Avenue in Ewing just after 7 p.m.
🔥Ewing police did not disclose the identify of the victim pending notification of family
A person trapped inside a house died after heavy smoke and heat kept police from getting inside.
Ewing police Capt. Charles Morgan said arriving officers saw flames coming from the home on Boone Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Firefighters from several departments were able to quickly get the fire out and allow an adult and a dog to be recovered from the home.
The victim was not identified pending notification of family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
