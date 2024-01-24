Adult, dog die in Ewing, NJ house fire

🔥Flames were coming out of the house on Boone Avenue in Ewing just after 7 p.m.

🔥Ewing police did not disclose the identify of the victim pending notification of family

A person trapped inside a house died after heavy smoke and heat kept police from getting inside.

Ewing police Capt. Charles Morgan said arriving officers saw flames coming from the home on Boone Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Firefighters from several departments were able to quickly get the fire out and allow an adult and a dog to be recovered from the home.

The victim was not identified pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

House on Boone Avenue in Ewing after a fire 1/23/24 House on Boone Avenue in Ewing after a fire 1/23/24 loading...

