Addiction, Depression and Recovery — #SpeakingPodcast

This week we have a very serious conversation about depression, drug abuse and real life problems.

The whole thing started when I brought up Billy Joel and why podcast co-host Jay Black is such a huge fan. Turns out Billy Joel has suffered many set backs and battled depression throughout his life. He became a bit of an inspiration to Jay and, through his own recovery from addiction, found some strength as he went through some terrible traumas in his own life.

If you're a fan of Billy Joel's, don't miss this conversation about things you may not know about the legendary musician. You'll also be captivated by the detailed conversation with Jay about his own life struggle. We uncover some detail that is very relatable to anyone who has struggled with their own demons and lost loved ones.

