Adam Sandler stopping in NJ on comedy tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler aren’t the only SNL alums to be heading out on tour. Adam Sandler had already sold out his 2022 comedy shows and now he’s added more.

Seven more stops were just added on for “Adam Sandler Live.” So if you want to see him in New Jersey, you can. Sandler will be performing at the Prudential Center on Thursday, April 13. If you just can’t make that Thursday show the next night he’s at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

And here’s a tease. It’s been announced there will be several special surprise guests joining him on this tour but Team Sandler won’t say who.

It should be a good time. Sandler at 56 years old only recently got back into live stand-up after having spent so many years cranking out movies.

It might not be his funniest role but my favorite is still “The Wedding Singer.” The chemistry between him and Drew Barrymore was perfect and he was not only funny, especially in the depressed and bitter scenes, the song he performs on the plane at the end of the film, “Grow Old With You,” is one of the cutest romantic songs you’ll find in any romcom.

Oh, and yes, he’ll be doing songs. The promotional photos for “Adam Sandler Live” show him with his guitar.

Tickets for these shows go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. on March 12 through Ticketmaster.

Speculative tickets often go on sale on secondary market sites first and this show is no different. Already on Vivid Seats tickets are as low as $52 and one as high as $6,249. Yes, someone is trying to get that much.

I think even Adam Sandler would find that funny.

