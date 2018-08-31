UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A billboard referring to President Trump as "Our Leader The Idiot" has been removed after causing controversy.

A spokeswoman for the township said Friday the billboard has been removed by the company that owns the space.

Neil Harrison, a New York-based activist, told news outlets he'd paid for the billboard to promote an upcoming documentary film.

On Friday, he told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea that he "had trouble sleeping last night" and was "agitated" after the company informed him of their decision.

"I understand where they are coming from," he said. "But I'm an American and I'm a business guy and I believe in honoring contracts."

Harrison said the contract was for 30 days with an option to extend. He told Spadea that the company offered to refund the money for the rest of the month.

OutFront Media, the company that owns the billboard, didn't return a message seeking comment Friday.

Township spokeswoman Natalie Pineiro said this week that since the billboard is privately owned, the township had no role in the billboard's removal.

Pineiro said dozens of voicemails and Facebook comments received by the town were overwhelmingly negative about the billboard.