NEW BRUNSWICK — This is not an emergency.

Authorities are trying to get that message out to the public, before an active shooter drill takes over a courthouse in Middlesex County.

The drill is meant to ensure law enforcement and courthouse personnel are prepared in the event of an emergency.

The Middlesex County Family Courthouse on New Street is scheduled to be closed to the public when the drill is underway.

Middlesex County Family Court (Google Maps) Middlesex County Family Court (Google Maps) loading...

The drill is scheduled to begin at around noon on Friday.

According to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office, the drill "will not disrupt the filing of emergent matters." But anyone trying to access the family courthouse will be redirected to the Middlesex County Courthouse on Paterson Street for any urgent legal proceedings.

Paramedics from a local hospital will be on the scene as well, according to the sheriff's office.

With drills like these, first responders can enhance response times and decision-making skills, the sheriff's office said.

