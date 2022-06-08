Accused bank robber loses more than just his cash all over NJ highway

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Police tracked down a 30-year-old man who they said robbed a bank on Tuesday, telling a worker he was armed.

Officers responded to a call about the robbery around 11:30 a.m. to a Newfield National Bank in the Malaga area of Franklin Township.

Bridgeton resident David Glenn took off in a black Mazda 6, heading north on Delsea Drive and was soon spotted on Route 42 near Route 295 in Camden County, according to authorities.

Glenn ignored officers trying to pull him over but soon crashed along the median and ran from the vehicle, police said.

He was eventually caught, after spilling what appeared to be some of the stolen cash along the highway, as seen in video by ABC 6 Philly.

Glenn has been charged with robbery, theft and terroristic threats.

Officers are seen picking up some of the loose bills from the highway, in the video footage from ABC 6 Philly.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

