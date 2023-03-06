Acclaimed pizza maker opens NJ Italian specialty market/restaurant

Sal Basile, celebrated Cooking Channel chef, restaurateur, and one of the country’s foremost authorities in Italian cuisine opened the doors to his first Sally Boy’s restaurant in Red Bank.

“We set out to create something truly different, so we started with something truly amazing. We’re more than a pizza joint - we’re an experience,” says Chef Basile. “My vision was to create a marketplace of Italian foods that is considered the best of the best - the finest pizza fired in a state-of-the-art Ferrari-red Castelli oven hand-made and shipped directly from Italy; a grab-and-go menu that is fresh and unique each day; gourmet coffee; the freshest baked goods made on premises; Italian specialties that our diners talk about for days; and, of course, the best pizza that our guests have to see and taste to believe.”

Basile made his name making pizzas on the Cooking Channel’s Pizza Cuz and Pizza Masters; he founded the famous Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, as well as numerous Italian specialty restaurants. Artichoke has 9 NY locations and three in New Jersey: Hoboken, Jersey City, and New Brunswick.

A chicken parm slider at Sally Boy’s

Sally Boy’s features more than just pizza; in addition to Italian specialties like calzones and hot and cold Italian subs, they have hot dogs, hamburgers, specialty rolls, cheesesteaks (made with shaved ribeye), and a lot more. And, of course, they have a ton of different pizzas.

Apparently they’re planning on expanding, as well, with “coming soon” locations in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Miami, FL, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Sally Boy’s is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sunday through Wednesday, operating hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Breakfast is offered 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Lunch and dinner are offered 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, a late-night menu and takeout are also available from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

