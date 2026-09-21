The bad news is that there are a lot of things that could happen to you in New Jersey. The good news is that getting abducted by aliens is probably not one of them.

The Likelihood Of Getting Abducted By Aliens In New Jersey

When you woke up this morning in the Garden State, I'm pretty sure getting abducted by aliens was not one of the top things you were worried about.

But now that I've put that out there in the universe, I feel like it's my responsibility to let you know how likely that is.

Photo by Artem Kovalev on Unsplash Photo by Artem Kovalev on Unsplash

Is New Jersey the most likely state to be abducted by aliens? No. But is it the least likely? Also, no.

New Jersey's Rank For The Chance To Be Abducted By Aliens

Here's the good news. According to a report at the New York Post, a study that combined social media postings and UFO sightings has ranked New Jersey one of the least likely states to be abducted by aliens.

Read More: More New Jersey UFO Reports Keep Pouring In

The data says the Garden State is among the 5 least likely states in the country for you to be taken by visitors from another world.

Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash

Even though the thought has probably never spent much time in your mind, it is a relief to know we don't have to spend too much time thinking about it now.

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For the record, the most likely state to experience an alien abduction is California, while the least likely is Louisiana.

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