These creepy photos of an abandoned NJ diner give off ‘The Last of Us’ vibes
Warning: Even if a place is abandoned or vacant, if you enter without permission, you're trespassing — and you shouldn't do it.
A New Jersey diner that has sat essentially untouched for 18 years has been captured in images by a popular social media account.
The scene in Northwest Jersey is like something from HBO’s newest apocalyptic thriller, “The Last of Us” or AMC’s super hit zombie series, “The Walking Dead.”
Ben James is the photographer behind “Forgotten Places.” His TikTok and Instagram accounts have well over a million and a half followers, combined.
“It’s literally sat abandoned since, cups still sit on the side, the 2005 newspapers sat from being read with a morning coffee,” James said to New Jersey 101.5, as he shared his photos from the diner where time has stood still.
"The cash register sits with dollars left inside and even eggs left in the pan," James said.
“I have been photographing abandoned places since 2017 and shoot hospitals, asylums, houses, mortuaries and quirky spots like old Americana diners which are slowly phasing out,” James said — when asked what has drawn him to such spots.
“To pick a place that’s my favourite is difficult but this diner was literally a time capsule, a museum almost. It was one of my favourites,” he continued.
“I have visited some other sites in NY and the surrounding areas such as houses, hospitals and car graveyards ; but you never know what you’re going to find. “
To see Ben's other adventures, you can follow is Instagram and TikTok accounts, at Places_forgotten.
Another piece of New Jersey history, the "five and dime" store — is still a thing in NJ, at least in this spot.
Inside one of NJ's few remaining 'five and dimes'
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.