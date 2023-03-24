A world-class restaurant tour in Asbury Park, NJ

A pretty cool event that’s definitely worth saving the date for is The Asbury Park Restaurant Tour, which will be held Sunday, April 23, from noon to 4 p.m.

This is the 10th annual tour with lots of great food emporiums to enjoy and you can sample some small bites at each that will give you a good indication of just how good the food is in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

There are only 1,500 tickets available and the tour will allow you to enter these establishments all over Asbury Park. Trust me, this event sells out, which is why I wanted to remind you about this fun event. They have shuttle service to different parts of the tour so that you ride and then walk to many of the restaurants.

They have a “secret code word contest,” a detailed map pointing out the participating restaurants and shuttle bus stops. Alcohol is not allowed on the streets and will not be part of your tour ticket but of course, many of the restaurants will have tour drink specials that you can purchase and there are plenty of restaurants with full-service bars.

The tour will showcase some of the classic pioneer restaurants that have been a cornerstone in Asbury Park as well as some newcomers who will be showcasing their product to those who haven’t been to Asbury Park in a while.

There have been some major strides in making Asbury Park a fun place to be entertained. Of course, Asbury Park is where music lives but it’s also a great place for great food.

Tickets are $50 and available at eventbrite.com for more questions call the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce at (732) 775 – 7676 or you can email your question at info@asburyparkchamber.com. Happy eating!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist