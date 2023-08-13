A true South Jersey hidden gem: Rowing through the Pinelands

Summer is winding down but that doesn't mean you need to stop your outdoor activities just yet.

I found a great one in the Pinelands this past weekend.

It's Mick's Canoe and Kayak Rental in Chatsworth, New Jersey.

I had been wanting to try out kayaking for a very long time and decided on Saturday it was the time to try it. Mick's was everything I could have hoped for.

Mick's allows you to rent canoes or kayaks (hence the name) and they then take you via bus to your starting points along the rivers of Wharton State Forest.

I choose to do a rental for two hours but you're able to rent for different times as well.

The scenery along the river as you kayak is amazing. You're secluded by nature and get to follow the river until your endpoint where the same bus that dropped you off picks you up again.

Even if it's a hot and sunny day the trees surrounding the river that you're on will shade you and protect from the sun.

The course really is about a two-hour rental to get from start to finish. There are little makeshift beaches along the course where you can stop and park your canoe/kayak and eat any food that you brought.

I opted to just go straight through without eating and kayaked nonstop. It was an amazing experience and one that I can't wait to try out again. The scenery you'll get from this experience makes it feel like you're not even in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

