A ‘special person’ — New details in search for Morristown, NJ teacher

🔴 Teacher Lara Emanuele was last seen June 7 leaving a hotel in Mt. Arlington

🔴 Officials revealed new details about the investigation

🔴 Many have come forward with offers to help with the search

Investigators searching for a missing Morristown teacher remain concerned about her well being although her disappearance is still not considered suspicious.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the search for Lara Emanuele, 46, who was last seen June 7 began when she did not return home from work. The search is still focused on the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area in Mount Arlington and includes officers, multiple K-9s, trained civilians, and a drone.

It also includes the review of video surveillance from multiple sources, review of digital communications, canvassing in several locations, interviews, and other standard procedures.

Carroll revealed that Emanuele’s cell phone was found in her vehicle left in the parking lot of the nearby Holiday Inn Express. The third grade teacher was captured on video leaving the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express hotel on the edge of the wildlife management area of her own free will.

Search for a 'special person'

Carroll said it is evident Emanuele was a "special person" based on the outpouring of support and offers to assist with the search.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for Ms. Emanuele’s family, and the Roxbury and Alexander Hamilton School communities. Law enforcement has been working diligently to locate Ms. Emanuele, carried out by many law enforcement professionals and trained civilians, so far over the course of a grueling 21 days, in challenging conditions. The officers and volunteers who work tirelessly to find Ms. Emanuele deserve our gratitude."

Carroll earlier said the 2,000 acre WMA is thick with growth and to let law enforcement handle the search.

Carroll said there have also been rumors and speculation on social media spread by people who claim to represent law enforcement, forcing his office to keep additional details about the search confidential.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information regarding Emanuele’s whereabouts to call Roxbury Police at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900.

