A small, beloved grocery chain is opening its second NJ store

When you go food shopping, do you enjoy it? Or is it just another chore that you have to check off your list?

Personally, I love going to the grocery store and strolling up and down the aisles looking at all the different foods.

Get our free mobile app

But, maybe you're not like that, and food shopping is something you absolutely dread.

What if I told you there's a new food store opening up in Jersey that may actually make your weekly shopping trip something you look forward to?

It's actually opening its second New Jersey location.

Photo by gemma on Unsplash Photo by gemma on Unsplash loading...

It is apparently known as the "Disney Land Of Grocery Stores" because of its mascots, and animatronics throughout the store.

The new grocery store coming to Jersey also has some pretty decent prices to help you save a little more at the checkout right now.

What Grocery Store Is Opening Its Second NJ Location?

Currently, this grocery store operates 7 locations and is pretty small in the grand scheme of grocery chains, but it's growing.

The new location coming to Jersey will open up in the Styertowne Shopping Center and will replace the Seasons Kosher Grocery Store that lost its lease earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

What's really cool about this new store is that it will combine a wine and spirit store with it.

So instead of having to make one stop at the grocery store and then a separate stop at the liquor store, they'll be attached, making your life a little easier.

According to NJ.com Jersey will be getting its second Stew Leonards in Clifton.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The new store will be located at 467 Allenwood Road in Clifton, New Jersey per NJ.com.

There is no word on an exact opening date, but the goal is for the store to be open in 2024.

New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items