Here’s something you shouldn’t do for mom on Mother’s Day

Out of all the holidays that exist, probably one of the most important is Mother's Day. A day for that one person in your life that you literally owe your life to.

Leading up to Mother's Day, you'll see many sales in stores of gifts that promise to wow moms. The same can also be said for the endless TV and radio ads.

When it comes to magazines, papers, and online articles, you're certain to come across even more content related to moms. Even on our own site, you'll find content with plenty of things related to things you can do for mom on Mother's Day.

In fact, I encourage you to check out the other stories on our site for inspiration. After all, Mother's Day only comes once a year.

With that said, I'm not here to tell you what you should do for Mother's Day. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Bad Gift / Present Canva loading...

I'm not going to tell you what you should get her. Nor am I going to tell you where you should take her.

I'm not going to tell you what you should or shouldn't make for her. I'm also not going to tell you what you should say to her.

Is there anything you could possibly make? Perhaps a cake. Or maybe a great Mother's Day card would be nice.

All great ideas, yes. And I'm sure for some moms those ideas are home runs. But I'm not going to say you must do any of those either.

Card with word Mom and flowers Jupiterimages loading...

I will, however, tell you what not to do for your mom on Mother's Day. And this suggestion is really simple and straightforward.

The one thing your mom probably doesn't want you to do for her is to forget about her on her day. It's as simple as that.

Look, it can be hard for some to know what to do for their moms. It's easy to overthink sometimes, most of us get it.

485671215 Melpomenem loading...

But even if you do hit a roadblock knowing what to do for her, doesn't mean don't do anything at all. Make sure you do something to show you are thinking about her

Now, does it have to be a gift? Of course not. Nor does it have to be anything like taking her out for dinner.

Heck, I would even say a card may not be necessary. Every family dynamic is different, and that's OK.

Cell phone Cell phone (William Hook on unsplash) loading...

Sometimes, even a text or quick call wishing her a happy Mother's Day is enough. After all, it's not about the commercialism of the holiday, but the person the holiday is for.

So don't put so much pressure on yourself, especially if you're not the type who's good at gift-giving. Just remember at some point during the day to let her know you're thinking of her.

Just don't give her the gift of forgetting. As long as you avoid that, you should be alright.

Mother's Day Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

