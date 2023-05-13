NJ street fairs wrapping up for spring, but few still coming up

New Jersey's street fairs are great family fun for all to enjoy. It's just one of the many reasons why they're so popular in The Garden State year after year.

Starting in April, the first of many street fairs arrive in several of New Jersey's downtowns. And the first wave of street fairs typically remains throughout the first weekend of June.

After that time, they usually go on hiatus until the weather cools off again beginning in late summer and into the fall. And for the most part, that's what you can expect in 2023.

The bad news, for now, is time is running out to catch street fairs in New Jersey during the spring season. The good, however, is you still have a few opportunities left to catch them.

Here's a look at the spring season schedule for 2023, including those that still remain. Although the list starts off with those that have already passed, future dates are included for those scheduled to return later this year.

NJ street fairs return for the 2023 spring season All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Please note that some dates have now passed for the spring season, but future dates are listed for those returning later in the year. Click/tap on the links for each street fair below for more info.