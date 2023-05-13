Take a tour of the cutest NJ town you’ve probably never heard of

So often we write about all of the amazing little towns that are scattered throughout Jersey.

In the past, I've helped you plan the perfect day trip through Jersey's friendliest small town. You can check that out here.

And if you're looking for the antique capital of the state, we've told you about that small town too. Read more on that right here.

Photo by Alexandre Valdivia on Unsplash Photo by Alexandre Valdivia on Unsplash loading...

So often, we hear about the same group of small towns getting ranked among the best in the state.

Cape May, Morristown, Lambertville, Allentown, the list goes on.

Photo by Brandon Jean on Unsplash Photo by Brandon Jean on Unsplash loading...

But what if I told you that there was a small town in Jersey that has some of the most absolutely adorable homes and is so worth a day trip?

It's the small Jersey town that you've likely never heard of.

According to the town's Wikipedia page, the town is a census-designated place and is an unincorporated community in New Jersey.

It's got the quaintest post office, and adorably small streets, and the homes in this town are so incredibly unique, you could spend an entire day exploring.

And if spending a day walking around looking at houses isn't your thing, the town is also home to a pretty popular golf course and country club.

So, What Small New Jersey Town Have You Likely Not Heard Of?

Located off Route 53, it started off as a Methodist camp back in 1866.

Right in the heart of Morris County, Mt. Tabor is the cutest little Jersey town you probably never heard of.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I found out about this place because of a Tik Tok my wife sent me, and have been obsessed with it ever since.

Let's get ready to take a stroll through Jersey's cutest little town.

A Tour Through Mt. Tabor; The Cutest NJ Town You've Never Heard Of No two houses are the same, this small town is truly one of the most unique in the state.