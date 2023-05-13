Awesome concerts at Camden waterfront into 2023 summer season

We're closing in on summer in South Jersey, and Camden Waterfront is set to rock with a season of awesome concerts.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is set to welcome legends like Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg, country superstars like Luke Bryan and Eric Church, classic rockers like ZZTop and Lynard Skynard, the return of Matchbox Twenty, and two nights with DMB!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Best of all, there are probably MORE concert announcements to come. Whenever new shows get announced, we'll add them to our list below.

Check out all the great artists you can catch June to September along Camden Waterfront!

All the Upcoming Camden Waterfront Concerts You Can't Miss The 2023 concert calendar for Freedom Mortgage Pavilion along Camden Waterfront area is FULL of superstars (with plenty more to come). Check out who's coming into town this spring and summer.