Shocking! Here’s the going rate for babysitters in New Jersey

Mom and Dad really need a night out. Away from the kids. A little fun.

For that to happen, you need to first find and hire a babysitter.

If you're not lucky enough to have a big, nearby, close-knit family, that hire is going to have to happen from the outside. Maybe the neighbor's teenage daughter, maybe the niece of your co-worker.

You know what? That babysitter is going to cost you! Welcome to 2023!

Do you know how much it's going to cost you? Plenty.

The nationwide babysitter average rate is now $22.68 an hour.

(You're thinking about quitting your job right now, aren't you?)

Photo by Edi Libedinsky on Unsplash

By the way, throw in a second kid to watch and the price is now $25.37 an hour.

(This babysitter better be doing the dishes. Steam cleaning the carpeting too!)

If it's any consolation (and it's probably not), the price of hiring a sitter in New Jersey is probably a little bit lower here than in the rest of the country.

While direct costs for the Garden State aren't available, UrbanSitter.com says the average babysitter rate for the Philadelphia area is "only" $18.03 an hour. It's a little higher for the New York City area - $22.18 an hour.

The most expensive city to hire a babysitter is San Francisco - at $25.24 an hour. The least expensive city is Phoenix - $17.61 an hour.

(And again, you're thinking about quitting your job....)

Photo by Kristin Brown on Unsplash

Back to New Jersey. So, if you have one kid and you go out to dinner and a movie - about 4 hours, that's about one hundred bucks. Oh, plus a tip.

Maybe "Netfilx and Chill" is a little better option tonight, honey!

SOURCE: UrbanSitter.com

