A slice of normal, sort of, in Atlantic City (Opinion)

I had a great weekend hanging out with the "Real House Husbands" of New Jersey. Frank Catania, Joe Benigno and Frank Catania joined me and Michael Martocci for a huge event at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in AC.

"Sinatra Meets the House Husbands" was a huge success and we had a special surprise for the crowd as the wives joined in on the fun.

Dolores, Margaret and Melissa energized the crowd and stayed for the entire event.

The best part of the event was to meet the reality stars and have a normal conversation. They were all super nice and friendly.

So often people say they meet celebrities and they're totally disappointed. Bad attitude, arrogant, dismissive — I've had that experience as well. But let me tell you, the guys and ladies from the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" are the real deal. Friendly, nice and conversational.

It was as normal as you get. Bravo was filming the entire affair so stay tuned for the episode featuring the event. In the meantime, who's a celebrity you've met who either exceeded expectations or was a huge disappointment?

