A seat at the table in New Jersey politics — for you

As we make our way around the state promoting common sense ideas and solutions for what needs fixing across New Jersey, we're getting one question more than any other: "How can I get involved and help?"

To that end, we're holding the second annual A Seat At The Table conference in order to give all of those who want a voice, to have a chance to be heard.

A huge lineup of national speakers will join us at the Palace in Somerset, New Jersey on Thursday, April 27. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration, breakfast and networking.

Speakers include my friend, Dr. Paul Teller, who served in the Trump White House and now is the executive director of Advancing American Freedom, former Vice President Mike Pence's advocacy group.

Former Ohio secretary of state and leading conservative thinker Ken Blackwell will also join the lineup of several dozen prominent speakers.

You'll hear from experts like Gordan Chang on the current threat from China and Raphael Cruz on the threat to religious liberty. The founder of Moms for Liberty will also be among the distinguished panel guests.

Of course, I'll be back to emcee the event and bring the conversations together.

If you've wanted a seat at the table to discuss how we fix New Jersey or if you just want to come and learn about the plan to restore liberty and prosperity to the Garden State, this event is for you. Join me on the 27th. Here's the full list of events that I'm attending, hosting and serving as emcee.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.