A rocket launch should be visible in New Jersey this weekend

The launch of a rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station should be visible in New Jersey this weekend.

An Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus cargo craft will be launched from Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia at 5:39 pm EST on Sunday, February 9th. The rocket should be visible to the naked eye in New Jersey approximately two minutes later, weather permitting.

The Cygnus space craft will be loaded with approximately 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware. The craft should arrive at the ISS on February 11th and stay docked until May.

Again, weather permitting, the rocket should be visible to much of the Eastern Seaboard.

