A new reality competition show right here in NJ

So try to follow this. A new reality show is debuting, and it’s a competition show kind of like "Shark Tank" and kind of not. Oh, and it will be shown live and will broadcast from Newark Symphony Hall. And also? You’re the judge. Kind of.

It’s called “America’s Big Deal.”

Entrepreneurs appear to sell products to the audience in the ultimate shop-from-home TV show. You can join in and buy from this as seen on TV frenzy and if you do, you’re part of the process of picking the winner. Each week the contestant with the highest dollar sales wins. What do they win? A chance to cut a deal with a giant retailer.

Boy, that pillow salesman could have started this way if he wasn’t so busy advancing the science of epidemiology.

Here’s a sneak peek:

Newark Symphony Hall, which will serve as the show’s home is a jewel of the city. Built in 1925, it belongs in the National Register of Historic Places. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says he’s excited about the development.

“This project will not only boost recognition of our city’s most historic performing arts venue, but it will also serve as an economic development tool by creating jobs for local residents, helping put event staff and stagehands back to work,” he said.

“America’s Big Deal” will air live on USA Network. It debuts this Thursday at 9 p.m. It will be hosted by “Access Hollywood”’s Scott Evans.

So watching people try to sell me stuff? How will we know when the commercials come on? This doesn’t strike me as a winner. Then again I predicted “American Idol” would fold after one season so what do I know?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

