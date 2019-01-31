A New Jersey boy makes sure the homeless have coats
With the Polar Vortex freezing New Jersey and the rest of the country, one 9 year old New Jersey boy is helping those who don’t have coats. Sandro Cunningham runs Sandro's Coats, which gives free coats to the homeless from a rack outside the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. The coats are provided through donations. You can learn more about Sandro's Coat Rack on his Facebook page.
NJ.com reports reports that his father, a Trenton police officer, gathers the coats from around Mercer County to replenish the rack when it runs out. Donations are gladly accepted at Sandro’s Coats, 50 Escher Street, Trenton, NJ.
He has a 5.0 review on Facebook and is a young man to be admired. This amazing boy also tries to help the less fortunate in the summer by handing personal toiletry items.
More from New Jersey 101.5