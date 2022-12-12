While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country.

This most recent research, by InsureMyTrip, focused on cancellations, and it revealed there is only one airport in the nation that is worse than Newark.

That one airport that is worse than Newark, by the way, is LaGuardia.

The methodology for the study: Rankings were based on the flight cancellation rate per airport. Airports on the list also reported 10,000 or more scheduled flights for 2022 (year to date). Sources include InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). BTS tracks the on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers.

Newark’s cancellation rate is 6.36%, trailing only LaGuardia’s 6.42% (JFK is fifth and Philadelphia is at #28).

LaGuardia Airport in New York has the highest cancellation rate in the country for 2022: 6.42%. That’s up from 2.15% in 2021.

Airports on the East Coast make up the top 10 worst for cancellation percentage.

Only eight (8) airports (DFW, MEM, MDW, MYR, MSY, HOU, SAT, RNO) reduced their cancellation percentage in 2022.

Hawaii airports maintain a consistent reputation for low cancellations. Three of that state’s airports: KOA, OGG, and HNL, report the lowest percentage of canceled flights in 2022.

Top 10 Airports with the Highest Percentage of Cancellations:

1. New York, NY: LaGuardia (highest cancellation rate)

2. Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International

3. Washington, DC: Raegan National

4. Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International

5. New York, NY: JFK International

6. Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International

7. Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International

8. Boston, MA: Logan International

9. Hartford, CT: Bradley International

10. Charleston, NC: Charleston International

Newark Liberty moved up from fifth last year; its cancellation rate in 2021 was 3.12%.

