A new franchising agreement will bring more pickleball courts to NJ

Some people hate it, mainly because of the noise (although some resent how its fans won’t shut up about it). But it is undeniable that it is growing in phenomenal leaps and bounds.

Here is a primer on pickleball:

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over the net. Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles.

colorful action image of mixed doubled Pickleball match play BHPix loading...

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, by three dads who were looking for a fun activity to play with their kids. The game quickly gained popularity, and it is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

Pickleball is a relatively easy game to learn, and it can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It is a low-impact sport, making it a good option for people with injuries or health concerns.

BHPix BHPix loading...

Pickleball Kingdom in New Jersey

The new franchising agreement is between Pickleball Kingdom and local entrepreneur Sam Sood and promises to bring 20 new pickleball courts to New Jersey. The new courts will all be indoors.

Here is the pitch put out by Pickleball Kingdom:

Join us for Amazing Pickleball with Reservations, Tournaments, Leagues, Daily Drop-In Play, Expert Lessons, Snack Bar, Pro Shop, Mezzanine Viewing Area with Sports TV. We have high speed wi-fi throughout our facility. Oh, and did we mention ball feeder machines, Locker Rooms with Showers, and of course, the perfect temperature throughout!

An obvious advantage of indoor pickleball courts is the reduced noise which should eliminate the turf wars some outdoor courts have will surrounding communities.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.