A new Duck Donuts is opening in NJ

Dunkin would be wise to start looking over its shoulder because there’s a Duck gaining on it.

Duck Donuts is expanding. There’s about to be an 8th location in New Jersey and the count is already over 100 nationwide.

Before we get to where, this is info for the uninitiated. Duck Donuts prides itself on not simply selling you donuts. They let you custom order them.

Example: If you build your own single you can choose to start with either a bare, glazed, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, maple icing, chocolate icing, vanilla icing, peanut butter icing, strawberry icing, blueberry icing or lemon icing.

Fresh Donuts in the box Photo via itsten loading...

Next you pick a drizzle, such as salted caramel, hot fudge, raspberry or many others. Then you can even include special instructions.

They not only make warm, fresh custom made donuts but offer other baked goods, sandwiches, beverages and desserts.

They started back in 2006 with the first shop in Duck, North Carolina. That’s where they got their name.

Fun fact: their next few locations were in places like Kitty Hawk, Corolla and Kill Devil Hills. So they were that close to being called Kitty Donuts or Devil Donuts.

Their New Jersey locations include Clark, Green Brook, Paramus, Middletown, Marlton, Avalon and Sea Isle City. This Saturday will be the grand opening of Duck Donuts’ 8th Garden State location.

They’re coming to East Brunswick.

It will be on Rt. 18 at the Mid-State Mall. Doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday December 23.

“We are extremely delighted and proud to be opening in the East Brunswick community,” says co-owner Miten Patel. “We look forward to connecting with the East Brunswick community and surrounding neighborhoods. We know our warm donuts will sprinkle happiness and deliver smiles all around."

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

To celebrate Saturday’s grand opening the first customer in line will be rewarded with a dozen donuts per month for a year for free. The next 50 guests will win two dozen donuts and a bucket of coffee for a future visit.

This Duck Donuts will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. How adventurous can you get with your custom donut?

If they’d have you at bacon, yes, they’ll even put that on one.

Enjoy!

