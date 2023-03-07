A new Chick-fil-A is coming to NJ — here’s where

Plans for a new Chick-fil-A were approved by the East Brunswick Zoning Board.

According to MyCentralJersey, the new restaurant will be on Route 18 (southbound) and will require the demolition of an existing gas station.

The 5,000-square-foot building is designed to accommodate 80 patrons inside and 22 outside.

Chick-fil-A is known for its signature chicken sandwich, which is made with a breaded and fried chicken breast, served on a buttered bun with pickles. Other popular menu items include chicken nuggets, chicken strips, and salads. The restaurant also serves breakfast items such as chicken biscuits, chicken minis, and breakfast burritos.

According to Chick0-fil-A’s website, there are 59 locations operating in New Jersey.

The company has a reputation for being friendly and accommodating to its customers, and its employees are trained to go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A is also known for its corporate values and philanthropy. The company is closed on Sundays, in keeping with its founder's religious beliefs, and it has donated millions of dollars to charitable causes and organizations over the years.

According to MyCentralJersey, the application for the new East Brunswick store was submitted by NDK Realty of Kinnelon, which owns the 1.44-acre site.

Access to the restaurant, which will be in a highway commercial zone, will be from Route 18 and Sixth Street

