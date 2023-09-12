A national survey names this the best ice cream shop in NJ

When it comes to the quest for the best ice cream in the Garden State, everyone seems to have their favorite, and the debate never ends.

But it seems we now have an answer to the question of which one really is the best in NJ.

Now that Reader's Digest, a national magazine and website known for its trusted recommendations, published an article naming the best ice cream in each of the 50 states, we have a winner.

They diligently searched the state in search of the finest, and the verdict is in.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood, a beloved Morris County institution, takes the coveted title.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, conveniently located just minutes away from Route 80, can now proudly claim the honor of serving up the best ice cream in the entire state of New Jersey. And it’s really like no other.

This charming ice cream haven has been perfecting its craft since 1975. Beyond the distinction of having the best ice cream "this side of Minty Mountain Hop," Cliff's is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and remains open year-round to satisfy those ice cream cravings no matter the season.

Quietly but steadily, Cliff's has been amassing awards in national competitions over the years.

In 2003, they clinched first place for their vanilla and strawberry flavors, and the awards kept rolling in.

Sticky Bun Ice Cream secured second place in 2004, and in 2005, they triumphed with both first and second place for desert silk and graham central station.

The winning streak continued in 2006, winning second and third place for their peach melba and holy cannoli flavors.

Cliff's even made its debut on The Food Network's program "Top Five" in 2004, further solidifying its reputation.

So, what's the must-try when you visit Cliff's?

Well, it's the home of the enigmatic "Skyscraper" and with a lineup of more than 60 ice cream flavors and 11 soft serves, there's a favorite for everyone.

If you're journeying from New York, the Graham Central Station is a hit, while those from other corners of New Jersey will love the Holy Cannoli.

Located on Route 46, west of the former Ledgewood Circle and just east of the Roxbury Police Department, Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream is not just an ice cream parlor.

It's a cherished slice of the Garden State's ice cream heritage where sweet cold memories are made, one scoop at a time.

