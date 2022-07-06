A Must Do Day Trip This Summer That’s a Short Drive From Ocean County, New Jersey

We always love sharing great ideas for you and the family to do this summer. Whether it's here at home around the Jersey Shore or elsewhere, finding fun things to do is always a great part of sharing our articles with you at home.

This time around it's a trip to Pennsylvania. About a 90-minute drive from Ocean County in Kennett Square you will find a beautiful day trip for the whole family.

Longwood Gardens is the former estate of Pierre du Pont. According to Google "Pierre Samuel du Pont was an American entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist, and member of the prominent du Pont family. He was president of DuPont from 1915 to 1919, and served on its board of directors until 1940."

The estate is now a beautiful botanical garden. Longwood Gardens consists of over 1,077 acres of gardens, woodlands, and meadows. It is a perfect day trip for the family and now they have their fantastic evening light show to enjoy.

"This summer, Longwood is beautiful gardens by day and the magic of Light: Installations by Bruce Munro at night."

We strolled through the nighttime lights and it was a fantastic time, beautiful for a nice summer night. The music and colors made for a great experience. You can also enjoy a beautiful time at the fountain shows. We enjoyed the fountains a lot and so many who visit Longwood Gardens love the fountain performances.

There are plenty of places to grab a bite. There is a beer garden, and coffee and desserts as well. There are many restrooms located throughout the park. Plenty of "free" parking.

As mentioned earlier, it's about a 90-minute ride from Ocean County, so it's not too bad. You do run into some bumpy roads on the Pennsylvania side, so be ready for that.

Check out my "mega" photo gallery for a good look at the garden.

Longwood Gardens Take a look at beautiful Longwood Gardens, a fantastic day trip, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania