We’ve been seeing it for years. More and more people bringing more and more dogs to more and more places. It’s hard to know at what point this descended into madness but we are definitely there. With Karen-like arrogance, you dog owners whose every waking moment apparently, revolves around your canine really need to reassess your lives. It’s clear the rules don’t apply to you in your mind. The airport tells you you can bring your dog inside but it has to remain in its carrier the entire time. I guess to you that was just a mild suggestion, right?

For all of you dog owners who think nothing of bringing your furry little obsession into places that sell food and where the health department says shouldn’t be in there? Shame on you.

If it’s not a bonafide service animal, leave it home. You have no business passing your dog off as a service animal, for those of you who are doing that. And there are many. Entire websites are built around these selfish idiots, selling them phony credentials to pretend their mere pet is something it’s not.

Put them in the same shopping cart where a toddler might be sitting next who has a severe allergic reaction to dogs? What do you care? Who cares about humans, right?

And since you don’t care about other humans, stop comparing your dog to one. How many times have we heard you narcissists say your dog is “just like a human” or that your dog is “your child.”

Those who say your dog is your child have absolutely no grip on the reality of what an immense responsibility having an actual child is.

How bad has this anthropomorphic trend gotten among the selfish? I once attended a catered backyard wedding complete with canopies, a dance floor, the works, where one of the guests ended up bringing her dog without any permission whatsoever.

Recently I came across what I thought was a shocking statistic. It turns out 51% of Americans now bring their dogs with them on errands. If you want to bring your dog on an errand like this one that I saw at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru then hey, you do you. It’s in your own car and you’re not hurting anybody at all.

But when you start walking your dog around stores, restaurants, places of business that don’t have an open policy to this sort of thing, then you’re being incredibly out of line and presumptuous.

Not only is your dog not human, you’re not acting like one, either.

