A look inside one of the biggest legal weed dispensaries in NJ

It's been almost three years since the first legal sales of cannabis started in New Jersey. Yeah, it was April 21, 2022, and there are now more than 100 dispensaries spread across the state.

I was a longtime advocate of legalizing or at least decriminalizing weed for decades, even though I do not partake. I used to smoke it a lot in my high school days, but only rarely since then.

So, last week, we asked listeners if they go to the dispensaries or still get it from their dealer. A surprising number of people still get it from the same dude they've been buying weed from for years. Mostly because the dispensaries are too expensive. That's because, of course, the state has to get its cut.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

That was the only reason New Jersey legalized it. It wasn't about fairness or freedom. It was about the $$$$. That's why it's still illegal to grow your own here. No vig for the whores in Trenton. But I digress.

Many of our listeners use marijuana for its medicinal properties even though they don't have a medical marijuana card. A couple of listeners said it was good for pain and getting to sleep at night. So, I thought I'd give it a try and go to Zenleaf in Lawrence.

They stop you at the front entrance and scan your ID, and then you just walk around to the area where you wait in line to get to the counter. When I looked at the setup, I actually laughed out loud. It just seemed so strange to me that the thing we were always trying to hide and keep hush-hush was available in a wide variety of forms to openly purchase with no problem. It just seems so bizarre.

It was midday on a weekday, so the lines weren't long, and in a few minute,s a guy was telling me what was good for what I needed and $42 later, I was out the door with two bags of gummies.

I haven't tried them yet, so I'm not sure of exactly what to expect. I'll let you know how it goes on the radio.

Zenleaf is right on Route 1 in Lawrence, among their many other locations.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They don't take debit or credit cards, so there's a handy ATM right when you walk in.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's almost like getting in line for TSA at the airport.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Of course, while you're waiting in line, they entice you to purchase some of their merch.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They had about 4 or 5 people behind the counter to help you make your selection.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Most people seemed to know what they wanted and what they were doing.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There's even a nice area to lounge if the lines are too long.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It just seems so weird to get your pot in a nice little labeled shopping bag.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

One is for pain relief and one is for helping you get to sleep. I don't know which is which.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Even on a weekday, the parking lot was pretty full.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈